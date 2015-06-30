Thy Art Is Murder issue promo for Holy War

Thy Art Is Murder have released a video for their track Holy War.

The song is the title track for the Australian band’s new album, released this week.

Guitarist Andy Marsh recently said the band decided to ditch lyrics based on “fantasy and gore” in favour of “real” issues on Holy War.

The group feature in the latest edition of Metal Hammer magazine where they discuss the influences behind the album and why they’re now appealing to the mainstream. It’s out now in print, digital and via TeamRock+.

Thy Art Is Murder will head out on a European tour in August.

HOLY WAR TRACKLIST

Absolute Genocide 2. Light Bearer 3. Holy War 4. Coffin Dragger 5. Fur And Claw 6. Deliver Us To Evil 7. Emptiness 8. Violent Reckoning 9. Child Of Sorrow 10. Naked And Cold 11. Vengeance (Bonus)

Aug 11: Manchester Sound Control, UK

Aug 12: London Barfly, UK

Aug 13: Sittard Volt, Netherlands

Aug 14: Dinkelsbuhl Summer Breeze, Germany

Aug 15: Trier Summer Blast, Germany

Aug 16: Cologne Underground, Germany

Aug 17: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany

Aug 18: Berlin Cassiopeia, Germany

Aug 19: Munich backstage, Germany

Aug 20: Stuttgart Kellerklub, Germany

Aug 21: Hasselt Pukkelpop, Belgium

Aug 22: Dessau Destruction Derby, Germany