Thunder get what they want

Thunder have released a lyric video for their track The Thing I Want.

The clip has been launched to celebrate the release of 10th album Wonder Days in the US, four months after it reached the UK top ten.

Frontman Danny Bowes tells UCR: “It’s our first album for six years, and our first release in the US for probably 20 years, so it’s a very big deal for us. Our next task will be to get over there to play some shows.”

Thunder play the Download festival at Donington on June 12 followed by a special guest appearance with ZZ Top at London’s SSE Arena, Wembley, on June 24.

