Thunder postpone UK tour and delay new album release

Thunder have confirmed that their upcoming UK tour has been postponed to next year.

The band were due to play shows in Cardiff, Birmingham, London, Glasgow and Leeds throughout November. However, with the live music scene still in limbo due to the coronavirus pandemic, the band have had no choice but push the tour back to May next year.

Thunder say: “Unsurprisingly, the three promoters have decided our shows can't happen in November and have moved them to next May.

“We're choked of course, but there's no choice. Original tickets are valid for the new dates, and we've managed to keep the same bill at all venues.

“The new album will have to move back to early 2021, and we'll have more on that soon. In the meantime be good, mask up and please stay safe.”

All five shows will take place in May with special guests Ugly Kid Joe, while Those Damn Crows opening the Cardiff show, Piston will play in Birmingham, the Kris Barras Band will take to the stage in London, Mason Hill will kick start proceedings in Glasgow, while Massive Wagons will get the party started in Leeds.

The tour will be the first time Thunder have played a series of electric headline shows in the country since 2017.

Thunder 2021 UK tour

May 13: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

May 14: Birmingham Resorts World Arena

May 15: London SSE Arena Wembley

May 22: Leeds First Direct Arena

May 23: Glasgow SEC Armadillo