Thunder line up UK-wide signing sessions

Thunder have lined up four signing sessions across the UK starting next week.

They’ll be at HMV stores in four cities to promote new album Wonder Days which launches on February 16 via earMUSIC. It will be their first record since 2008’s Bang!

Classic Rock magazine said about the album: “A lot of thought and graft has clearly gone into making Wonder Days sound so effortless. It would have probably been a monster hit in the mid-70s. Now it’s a massive reminder that class is both timeless and incandescent.”

Their 10th album was recorded without rhythm guitarist Ben Matthews who was receiving treatment for throat cancer. He’s since been given the all-clear.

Thunder will head out on the road for three dates to support the new album in March with support from Reef and Tax The Heat and will also appear at this year’s Download festival.

HMV signing sessions

Feb 17: HMV London Oxford Street (6pm)

Feb 18: HMV Liverpool One (5pm)

Feb 19: HMV Glasgow Argyle Street (5pm)

Feb 20: HMV Leeds (5pm)

Mar 12: Leeds First Direct Arena

Mar 13: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena

Mar 14: London Hammersmith Eventim Apollo