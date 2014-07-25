Threshold premiere Watchtower On The Moon

Threshold have premiered their lyric video for new track Watchtower On The Moon.
It’s taken from their tenth album, For The Journey, set for launch on September 22 via Nuclear Blast.
Keyboardist Richard West says of the follow-up to 2012’s March Of Progress: “It’s one of our strongest albums, and one of the most enjoyable to make. I’ve probably heard it a thousand times during the recording process – but now it’s over I still can’t stop listening to it.”
For The Journey is available for pre-order now.
Tracklist
Watchtower on the Moon
Unforgiven
The Box
Turned to Dust
Lost in your Memory
Autumn Red
The Mystery Show
Siren Sky
Bonus tracks:
I Wish I Could – digipak, vinyl and download editions
Lost in your Memory (scoustic) – vinyl and download versions