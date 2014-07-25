Threshold premiere Watchtower On The Moon

Threshold have premiered their lyric video for new track Watchtower On The Moon.

It’s taken from their tenth album, For The Journey, set for launch on September 22 via Nuclear Blast.

Keyboardist Richard West says of the follow-up to 2012’s March Of Progress: “It’s one of our strongest albums, and one of the most enjoyable to make. I’ve probably heard it a thousand times during the recording process – but now it’s over I still can’t stop listening to it.”

For The Journey is available for pre-order now.

Tracklist

Watchtower on the Moon Unforgiven The Box Turned to Dust Lost in your Memory Autumn Red The Mystery Show Siren Sky

Bonus tracks: