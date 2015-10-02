Threshold: European Journey

While sharing part of its title with their last studio album For The Journey, these performances delve just as deeply into Threshold’s back catalogue. And the abiding impression from the 15 tracks here is just how well they’ve maintained the quality of their output over two decades.

Now back in the fold for good, Damian Wilson’s swollen-chested vocals are particularly impressive throughout, adding an emotive melodrama to 1997’s magnificently brooding, nine-and-a-half-minute Part Of The Chaos and a righteous anger to their more politically charged material such as The Box and Mission Profile.

Elsewhere, 2001’s chugging, malevolent Long Away Home and the urgent industrial groove of Watchtower On The Moon show they can rock as hard as the doomiest of their contemporaries.

In fact, as an entry point sampler for discovering one of Britain’s more underrated prog-metal bands, you couldn’t hope for much better.