Three men arrested in connection with Lamb Of God guitar theft

Earlier this month, Lamb Of God had guitars stolen while they were in Phoenix for a show at the city’s Ak-Chin Pavilion.

Willie Adler’s Warbird guitar and John Campbell’s Jay Ceerva hand-painted bass were taken from the venue on May 2, with Adler posting an angry message about the incident soon after.

It later emerged that the Warbird appeared for sale on OfferUp.com, with a fan subsequently trying unsuccessfully to purchase the stolen instrument to give it back to the band.

It's now emerged that a third instrument was also taken, with the Phoenix Police Department's Sgt. Vince Lewis giving an update on the case.

He says via the Phoenix New Times: “Someone entered the trailer where musical equipment belonging to a band was being held and removed three unique and valuable guitars.

“Phoenix Police detectives located one of the guitars for sale on an online app. Another suspect attempted to pawn one of the guitars, but was turned away.

“Through the course of the investigation, detectives identified and located three suspects."

They’ve been named as Michael Blakeslee, 51, William Widener, 62, and Justin Petersen, 34. They’ve now been charged on suspicion of theft and trafficking in stolen property.

However, the three guitars have yet to be recovered, according to police.

Lamb Of God are currently on tour with Slayer, Amon Amarth and Cannibal Corpse.

Last month, Lamb Of God guitarist Mark Morton said he and the band were excited about the material they are working on for the follow-up to 2015’s VII: Sturm und Drang.