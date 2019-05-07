Lamb Of God furious after gear is stolen in Phoenix

Lamb Of God guitarist Willie Adler has appealed for information after some of the band’s gear was stolen in Phoenix last week.

They're currently on tour with Slayer, Amon Amarth and Cannibal Corpse and played at the city’s Ak-Chin Pavilion on May 2.

However, a guitar and bass were stolen at some point on the Thursday, and Adler is understandably furious.

He says: “Attention all... and particularly in the Phoenix area. My main beloved Warbird, along with a Jay Ceerva one-of-a-kind hand-painted bass were stolen early Thursday morning from Ak-Chin Pavilion in Phoenix.

“The pieces of shit that did this are suspected to be employed by Ak-Chin Pavilion – local hands that were working Wednesday, our tour production day.

“Apparently, they waited around for us all to leave, and made their way into the back of our semi to commit this felony. Again… under the watch of Ak-Chin Pavilion and their security. Karma is a fuckin’ bitch.”

There’s been no word from the venue, although the Phoenix New Times report that police are investigating the thefts.

Last month, Lamb Of God guitarist Mark Morton said he and the band were excited about the material they are working on for the follow-up to 2015’s VII: Sturm und Drang.