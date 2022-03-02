This super-rare footage of teenage Fred Durst dancing will make your day

Limp Bizkit have experienced something of a renaissance over the last twelve months. Last summer they practically sent the internet into meltdown with a richly received set at Lollapalooza (not least thanks to Fred Durst unveiling a striking new look), while short-and-sweet new album and first full-length record for ten years, Limp Bizkit Still Sucks, was released on Halloween to solid reviews.

It's been the better part of two decades since Jacksonville's favourite sons have been so in vogue, and with more Bizkit activity scheduled for 2022 - including some bound-to-be-raucous summer UK shows - we reckon the love-in will keep rollin' for some time yet (...sorry).

What better time, then, to indulge in an incredibly rare and incredibly short but incredibly wholesome piece of footage featuring Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst, filmed in 1989 when he was still a fresh-faced teen, a full eight years before he'd officially announce himself on the world stage with Three Dollar Bill, Y'all?

The video features an almost unrecognisable Fred on a demo tape, backed by a DJ pal scratching away as he drops some bars and, most brilliantly, busts out some dance moves the likes of which you'll rarely see this side of a Vanilla Ice video. We've seen Fred throw all sorts of shapes on a Limp Bizkit stage over the past twenty five years, but even we've never seen anything from him quite like this.

Watch the video below and prepare for the most entertaining 26 seconds you'll find anywhere this week. We love you, Fred.