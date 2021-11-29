This Metallica Black Album deluxe box set will blow your mind – and it's now on sale this Cyber Monday

If you've been hankering for the latest Metallica Black Album deluxe box set, but find yourself wincing at the price, fear not, as we've just found you the perfect excuse to splash the cash. In a Cyber Monday sale, it's now £199.99 on Zavvi, a reduction by £30 from its original price of £229.99. Plus, it's totally worth it, as it comes with a tonne of special goodies that are perfect for collectors.

On top of this amazing Metallica deal, we've also been eyeing the latest Cyber Monday vinyl offers, including the Fleetwood Mac/Peter Green boxset, Pink Floyd's Delicate Sound of Thunder box set and Queen's Studio Collection LP boxset – all of which are still currently in the sale with huge price reductions.

Metallica The Black Album Deluxe Box Set: Was £229.99 Metallica The Black Album Deluxe Box Set: Was £229.99 , now £199.99

In celebration of its 30th anniversary, Metallica's Black Album has been remastered on 180-gram double LP and CD. Included in the box set is additionally a Sad But True picture disc, three live LPs, 14 CDs and six DVDs featuring unreleased content FROM live shows, rough mixes and demos. There's also a MP3 download card of all audio, four tour laminates, lanyard, three lithos, three guitar picks, lyric folder and sheets, and a 120-page hardcover book with never-before-seen photos and stories.

In celebration of The Black Album's 30th anniversary, 2021 has been a non-stop Metallica party, from the release of The Blacklist, a charity covers album featuring 53 acclaimed artists, to the launch of their very own podcast show. One of the year's highlights was of course the remaster, which saw each of The Black Album's tracks expertly reassembled by Bob Ludwig at Gateway Mastering.

And for any Metallica fan, this boxset is the stuff of dreams, as it includes not only the remastered release over a 180-gram double LP and CD, but piles of special goodies and rare pieces of memorabilia.

The contents come inside a hinged box with a magnetic flap, finished with a spot UV gloss of the album's snake design on the back, and spot UV gloss of the band's name on the side.

The Black Album tracklist: