This is the setlist from the first night of Queen and Adam Lambert’s Rhapsody tour

Queen and Adam Lambert have kicked off their North American Rhapsody tour in style by delivering a 30-song set at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena.

The tour was first revealed in December last year, with the the live extravaganza described as a “brand new larger-than-life production.”

The setlist featured a wealth of classic tracks including Seven Seas Of Rhye, Hammer To Fall, Killer Queen, One Vision, Radio Ga Ga, Under Pressure, Crazy Little Thing Called Love and Another One Bites The Dust.

They left the stage only to return shortly after to perform We Will Rock You and We Are The Champions.

Video footage from the performance has now appeared online and can be found below, along with the full setlist.

Speaking previously about the tour, Stufish Entertainment Architects’ set designer Ric Lipson said: “Queen and Adam Lambert’s Rhapsody tour will, once again for them, expand the parameters of what a live music experience can be.

“This new show promises to be their most spectacular yet – an innovative and interactive celebration of the continued power of Queen’s music.”

Guitarist Brian May added: "This is a great opportunity. Our last tour featured our most ambitious production ever and got us our best notices ever. So we decided to rip it apart and get even more ambitious!”

The Rhapsody tour continues later tonight when Queen and Adam Lambert play the Tacoma Dome in Washington State.

Queen and Adam Lambert: Vancouver setlist

1. Now I'm Here

2. Seven Seas Of Rhye

3. Keep Yourself Alive

4. Hammer To Fall

5. Killer Queen

6. Don't Stop Me Now

7. In The Lap Of The Gods… Revisited

8. Somebody To Love

9. The Show Must Go On

10. I'm In Love With My Car

11. Bicycle Race

12. Fat Bottomed Girls

13. One Vision

14. Machines

15. Radio Ga Ga

16. Love Of My Life

17. '39

18. Doing All Right

19. Crazy Little Thing Called Love

20. Under Pressure

21. I Want To Break Free

22. Who Wants To Live Forever

23. Last Horizon

24. Tie Your Mother Down / Death On Two Legs / The Invisible Man

25. Dragon Attack

26. Another One Bites The Dust

27. I Want It All

28. Bohemian Rhapsody

Encores

29. We Will Rock You

30. We Are The Champions

Queen and Adam Lambert Rhapsody tour 2018

Jul 12: Tacoma Dome, WA

Jul 14: San Jose SAP Center, CA

Jul 16: Phoenix Talking Stick Resort Arena, AZ

Jul 19: Los Angeles The Forum, CA

Jul 23: Dallas American Airlines Center, TX

Jul 24: Houston Toyota Center, TX

Jul 27: Detroit Littles Caesars Arena, MI

Jul 28 Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON

Jul 30: Washington Capital One Arena, DC

Jul 31: Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena, PA

Aug 03: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA

Aug 04: Boston Xfinity Center, MA

Aug 06: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Aug 09: Chicago United Centre, IL

Aug 10: St paul Xcel Energy Center, MN

Aug 13: Columbus Nationwide Center, OH

Aug 15: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

Aug 17: Ft lauderdale BB&T Center, FL

Aug 18: Tampa Amalie Arena, FL

Aug 20: New Orleans Smoothie King Centre, LA

Aug 22: Atlanta State Farm Arena, GA

Aug 23: Charlotte Spectrum Center, NC