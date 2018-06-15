This is Nine Inch Nails’ setlist from the first night of their Cold And Black And Infinite tour

Nine Inch Nails kicked off their Cold And Black And Infinite tour by unveiling new song God Break Down The Door and covering David Bowie’s I’m Afraid Of Americans.

Trent Reznor’s industrial icons opened the tour on June 13 with the first of three nights at the Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.

They opened the show with a cover of Gary Numan’s 1979 electro-pop classic Metal, which appeared on NIN’s 2000 remix album Things Fall Apart.

They also played new song God Break Down The Door for the first time. The drum’n’bass-influenced track appears on their forthcoming Bad Witch EP. The EP is released on June 22., two days before they play the Royal Albert Hall in London.

The set spanned their 30-year career, and included classics like Head Like A Hole and March Of The Pigs as well as newer track such as Came Back Haunted from 2013’s Hesitation Marks.

Nine Inch Nails also covered David Bowie’s 1997 track I’m Afraid Of Americans, which the band remixed for the late British singer.

Here’s the Nine Inch Nails setlist from Las Vegas in full.

1. Metal

2. Me, I'm Not

3. The Beginning of the End

4. Survivalism

5. March of the Pigs

6. The Lovers

7. Find My Way

8. Burn

9. God Break Down the Door

10. Letting You

11. Gave Up

12. Even Deeper

13. I Do Not Want This

14. I'm Afraid of Americans

15. Less Than

16. Came Back Haunted

17. Only

18. Wish

19. Head Like a Hole