This Black Friday deal on the Marshall Emberton will leave you thunderstruck

Looking for something to belt out the tunes this Christmas? Well, as the Black Friday Bluetooth speaker deals continue to drop in, we noticed that on their official website, Marshall are offering their awesome Emberton portable speaker for just $129.99 – that's a hefty $40 discount on the usual price of $169.99. The price fall covers both the Black and Black & Brass models – and if you're in the UK, there's some good news too.

Amazon UK have cut the price of the Marshall Emberton in Black from £149.99 to £119 - a saving of more than £30. The Black & Brass model, meanwhile, is down from £149.99 to £129.

Marshall Emberton: Was Marshall Emberton: Was $169.99 , now $129.99

Marshall are known the world over for providing amps and speakers for some of the world's biggest bands, and its rock'n'roll heritage shines through in this powerful little speaker. Grab it with $40 off in Black and Black & Brass on the official Marshall website.

We're used to seeing the Marshall name emblazoned across huge amps and speakers, so we were as surprised as anyone when the legendary manufacturer launched the Marshall Emberton – a portable Bluetooth speaker that's no bigger than a brick and weighs just 24.6oz.

Any worries that we had that this little device would lack Marshall's trademark power were quickly dispelled, though, when we paired it with our smartphone using the speaker's Bluetooth 5.0 technology and blasted out a bit of classic Iron Maiden. Powered by two 10W class D amplifiers, and featuring Marshall's True Stereophonic Sound, the Marshall Emberton delivers a meaty and spacious performance that belies its miniature form factor.

Thanks in part to its robust silicone cover, the speaker boasts an IPX7 rating that means it'll withstand the rough and tumble of outdoor use. And with a battery life of up to 20 hours, you can rest assured that it won't conk out on you while you're on the move.

Looking for more offers? Then check out our Black Friday music deals, Black Friday wireless headphones deals, Black Friday record players deals, and Black Friday vinyl deals pages for all the latest offers.

And if you're looking for Black Friday jigsaw puzzle deals or the best Black Friday alcohol deals, then we also have you covered here at Louder.