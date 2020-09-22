This action figure is the ultimate tribute to Power Trip singer Riley Gale

The tragic death of Power Trip singer Riley Gale last month at the age of 34 prompted a wave of tributes from fans and friends alike. But one person has gone a step further, by creating a special one-off Riley Gale action figure.
Manchester-based Mr.Cooke Customz – a self-professed purveyor of “No-frills customs, bootlegs, knockoffs & tat” – created the figure in honour of Riley, and it’s bang on, from the trucker cap/moustache combo down.
What's really cool about it is that it’s a complete, not-for-sale one-off - it seems to have made it purely for the love of Power Trip.
This isn't the first metal or rock icon Mr.Cooke Customz has created – he's made similar custom figures based on Axl Rose, rapper Backxwash, the goat from the cover of Bathory‘s albums and Alan Partridge.