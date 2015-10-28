Thijs van Leer in live acoustic release

Focus mainman Thijs van Leer is the subject of the first album to be released by the Trading Boundaries boutique venue.

The limited-edition three-disc set was recorded on the Sussex premises earlier this month, when van Leer delivered his first-ever solo acoustic performance outside the Netherlands.

Owner Michael Clifford says: “We knew that it was going to be a magical night. What we didn’t realise was that the evening would become even more special.

“Focus guitarist Menno Gootjes, who was in the audience, agreed to join Thijs on stage, borrowing a guitar from my son. Together they deliver some of their most iconic tracks acoustically, as they’ve never played before – and that any Focus fan will cherish.”

The first disc features highlights from the show, while the performance is presented in its entirety on the other two discs. They’re packaged in a hardback case along with a 32-page booklet handwritten by van Leer. Artwork is by Trading Boundaries associate Roger Dean.

Sir Thijs van Leer Live At Trading Boundaries is on sale now, limited to 1000 copies. The company aims to launch a series of similar releases.