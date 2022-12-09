These are Metal Hammer’s Top 50 best albums of 2022

Metal Hammer’s brand new all-star end of year issue out now – and in it, we run down the 50 best albums of 2022 as voted by Hammer’s writers.
Ghost’s majestic Impera was rightfully crowned the best album of the year, but the full list features everyone from Slipknot, Rammstein, Machine Head and Lamb Of God to rising stars such as Ithaca, Lorna Shore and The Callous Daoboys.
The full list of Metal Hammer’s 50 Best Albums Of 2022 is below. You can read more about them all in the brand new issue of Metal Hammer together with a brand new interview with Ghost’s Tobias Forge, plus an epic look back on the last 12 months.
The 50 Best Albums Of 2022
1. Ghost – Impera
2. Zeal & Ardor – Zeal & Ardor
3. Ithaca – They Fear Us
4. Cult Of Luna – The Long Road North
5. Rammstein – Zeit
6. Venom Prison – Erebos
7. A.A. Williams – As The Moon Rests
8. Clutch – Sunrise On Slaughter Beach
9. Soul Glo – Diaspora Problems
10. Conjurer – Páthos
11. Machine Head – Of Kingdom And Crown
12. Carpenter Brut – Leather Terror
13. Cave In – Heavy Pendulum
14. Watain – The Agony & Ecstasy Of Watain
15. Wormrot – Hiss
16. Slipknot – The End, So Far
17. The Callous Daoboys – Celebrity Therapist
18. Coheed And Cambria – Vaxis II: A Window Of The Waking Mind
19. Gaerea – Mirage
20. Bloodywood – Malicious Intent
21. Malevolence – Rashak
22. Rolo Tomassi – Where Myth Becomes Memory
23. Imperial Triumphant – Spirit Of Ecstasy
24. Health – Disco4 :: Part II
25. Russian Circles – Gnosis
26. Bleed From Within – Shine
27. Autopsy – Morbidity Triumphant
28. Oceans Of Slumber – Starlight And Ash
29. GGGOLDDD – This Shame Should Not Be Mine
30. Blood Incantation – Timewave Zero
31. Lorna Shore – Pain Remains
32. Heilung – Drif
33. Ozzy Osbourne – Patient Number 9
34. Lamb Of God – Omens
35. Decapitated – Cancer Culture
36. Nova Twins – Supernova
37. Sumerlands – Dreamkiller
38. Electric Callboy – Tekkno
39. Megadeth – The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead
40. Parkway Drive – Darker Still
41. Heriot – Profound Morality
42. Sabaton – The War To End All Wars
43. Alexisonfire – Otherness
44. Blood Command – Praise Armageddonism
45. Fit For An Autopsy – Oh What The Future Holds
46. Korn – Requiem
47. Kreator – Hate Über Alles
48. Jo Quail – The Cartographer
49. Darkher – The Buried Storm
50. Meshuggah – Immutable
