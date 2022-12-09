These are Metal Hammer’s Top 50 best albums of 2022

(Image credit: Future)

Metal Hammer’s brand new all-star end of year issue out now – and in it, we run down the 50 best albums of 2022 as voted by Hammer’s writers.

Ghost’s majestic Impera was rightfully crowned the best album of the year, but the full list features everyone from Slipknot, Rammstein, Machine Head and Lamb Of God to rising stars such as Ithaca, Lorna Shore and The Callous Daoboys.

The full list of Metal Hammer’s 50 Best Albums Of 2022 is below. You can read more about them all in the brand new issue of Metal Hammer together with a brand new interview with Ghost’s Tobias Forge, plus an epic look back on the last 12 months.

The 50 Best Albums Of 2022

1. Ghost – Impera

2. Zeal & Ardor – Zeal & Ardor

3. Ithaca – They Fear Us

4. Cult Of Luna – The Long Road North

5. Rammstein – Zeit

6. Venom Prison – Erebos

7. A.A. Williams – As The Moon Rests

8. Clutch – Sunrise On Slaughter Beach

9. Soul Glo – Diaspora Problems

10. Conjurer – Páthos

11. Machine Head – Of Kingdom And Crown

12. Carpenter Brut – Leather Terror

13. Cave In – Heavy Pendulum

14. Watain – The Agony & Ecstasy Of Watain

15. Wormrot – Hiss

16. Slipknot – The End, So Far

17. The Callous Daoboys – Celebrity Therapist

18. Coheed And Cambria – Vaxis II: A Window Of The Waking Mind

19. Gaerea – Mirage

20. Bloodywood – Malicious Intent

21. Malevolence – Rashak

22. Rolo Tomassi – Where Myth Becomes Memory

23. Imperial Triumphant – Spirit Of Ecstasy

24. Health – Disco4 :: Part II

25. Russian Circles – Gnosis

26. Bleed From Within – Shine

27. Autopsy – Morbidity Triumphant

28. Oceans Of Slumber – Starlight And Ash

29. GGGOLDDD – This Shame Should Not Be Mine

30. Blood Incantation – Timewave Zero

31. Lorna Shore – Pain Remains

32. Heilung – Drif

33. Ozzy Osbourne – Patient Number 9

34. Lamb Of God – Omens

35. Decapitated – Cancer Culture

36. Nova Twins – Supernova

37. Sumerlands – Dreamkiller

38. Electric Callboy – Tekkno

39. Megadeth – The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead

40. Parkway Drive – Darker Still

41. Heriot – Profound Morality

42. Sabaton – The War To End All Wars

43. Alexisonfire – Otherness

44. Blood Command – Praise Armageddonism

45. Fit For An Autopsy – Oh What The Future Holds

46. Korn – Requiem

47. Kreator – Hate Über Alles

48. Jo Quail – The Cartographer

49. Darkher – The Buried Storm

50. Meshuggah – Immutable

Metal Hammer’s all-star Best of 2022 issue is out now – and it comes with three free gifts, including four Ghost badges, a Strange Things patch and a 2023 calendar. Order it online here (opens in new tab) and get it delivered straight to your door.