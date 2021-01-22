Therion and Marko Hietala join forces for Tuonela single

Former Nightwish bass player Marko Hietala guests Therion's brand new single Tuonela. The song is taken from the band's new album Leviathan, the band's seventeenth, which is released through Nuclear Blast Records today, January 22.

"Like everyone else I'm very sad and was also surprised to read that Marko is leaving Nightwish," says guitarist and vocalist Christofer Johnsson. "But I understand the meaning of his reasons and there are many that are frustrated about the same things.

"But Marko has been active as a professional recording artist with various quality bands since the mid 80’s, so I am absolutely sure we will see his return to the scene in time. He is simply too good to not be involved with music. But right now I hope he will take a good amount of time to just find him self and get the full energy and inspiration back on track.”

Hietala announced two weeks ago that he was leaving Nightwish after 20 years as bassist and vocalist, citing disillusionment with the music industry and the impact on himself of the current pandemic.

Leviathan is available as a CD jewelcase, CD digipak, Ltd. CD digipak with patch (Ltd. to 500/mail order only), black vinyl LP, clear vinyl LP (Ltd. to 300), gold vinyl LP (Ltd. to 300/mail order only) and silver vinyl LP (Ltd. to 600/USA exclusive).

Get Leviathan.