There’s 29% off the Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones right now in the US and UK

Just when you thought the deals had stopped after the big November sales weekend, along comes this jaw-dropping early Christmas offer on the Sony WH-1000XM4 noise cancelling wireless headphones.

Amazon US have hammered $101.99 off the RRP, taking them down from $349.99 to $248. And the good news doesn’t stop there, as Amazon UK have also lopped 29% off the list price, taking the same set of headphones down from £350 to £249 - a £101 saving!

Sony WH-1000XM4: Were $349.99/£350, now $248/£249 Sony WH-1000XM4: Were $349.99/£350, now $248/£249

Amazon have knocked more than $100/£100 off the asking price of the brilliant Sony WF-1000XM4 headphones in black. They're top of our best headphones for music guide for a reason!

The Sony WF-1000XM4 over-ear headphones feature in our guide to the best headphones for music – in fact, they're our no.1 choice. Why? Well the noise cancelling is top drawer, while in-built Edge AI somehow manages to decipher what you're listening to and then tweaks the sound to give you the best quality.

Battery life is also excellent with the Sony WF-1000XM4 boasting 30 hours of playtime, while a quick 10-minute charge will give you up to five hours of music – perfect if you forgot to charge the headphones overnight. They're comfortable too, and are able to sit snugly over your ears for hours without discomfort.

If you'd like to know more, then read our Sony WF-1000XM4 review.