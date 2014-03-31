Therapy?: Troublegum/ Infernal Love Deluxe Reissues

While the word ‘seminal’ may be bandied around much too often these days, when it comes to Troublegum and Infernal Love by NI’s Therapy?, the adjective couldn’t be any more apt.

Bursting with twisted lyrics wrapped around metal-infused, punk-imbued barbs, the former remains a much-adored, evergreen classic 20 years on from its release, while the brooding, beguiling latter is a bit like the Robert Downey Jr of the rock world – misunderstood and not quite what we were expecting at first, but now an entity that continues to get even more awesome with age.

This month they receive the deluxe treatment and the remastered re-releases also feature a treasure trove of tasty treats for both collectors and newcomers alike.

Stuffed with B-sides, live cuts and remixes from their respective eras, highlights include the stellar, standalone single Opal Mantra and ShortSharpShock EP favourite Totally Random Man (on the triple-disc Troublegum set) and the cowpunk-tastic Our Love Must Die (from the double-CD version of Infernal Love) and both editions are absolute must-haves in your record collection.