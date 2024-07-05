Theo Travis to release hour-long duduk meditation produced by Steven Wilson

Robert Fripp and Steven Wilson collaborator Theo Travis is to release Aelous, an hour-long mediation recorded using a duduk, an Armenian wind instrument sometimes described as ‘the saddest sounding instrument in the world’, through Panegyric Records on September 6.

The release gained momentum when Travis began experimenting with long-form improvised instrumentals for the instrument, one of which, Ancient Soul, Modern Times, has clocked up in excess of a million plays on YouTube!

Earlier this year Theo worked with producer and former bandmate Steven Wilson, (who has previously mixed and mastered many of Theo’s solo recordings) to produce a new duduk improvisation in multi-channel audio as well as stereo, with soundscapes assembled by Wilson from Travis’s alto flute playing.

"The result is a stunning and utterly unique piece of work which helps to define new possibilities for so-called “Immersive audio”, without losing focus on the pure sound and inherent musicality of the duduk improvisations which have struck such a chord with a wide and growing audience online," say Panegyric of the upcoming release.

Aeolus is available on CD and Blu-ray, the latter of which also features Ancient Soul, Modern Times.

Pre-order Aeolus.

(Image credit: Panegyric)