Theo Travis names instrumental prog-jazz release

Theo Travis has confirmed his upcoming instrumental album will be called Transgression, and it’ll be released on July 6 via Esoteric Antenna.

The saxophonist and flautist cites King Crimson, the Mahavishnu Orchestra and Talk Talk among his influences for the work, which was completed in collaboration with drummer Nic France, guitarist Mike Outram and organist Pete Whittaker.

It was mixed and mastered by Steven Wilson, and it’s to be launched under the banner of Theo Travis Double Talk.

Travis reports: “I think it is both personal and of broad appeal – at least if you’re into melody and powerful bluesy electric jazz with a strong 1970s influence.

“It’s very much a live band. The album was recorded by all playing together watching each other intently. I think that immediacy and excitement comes across.

He adds: “After a recent gig a member of the audience said, ‘This was the first time I’ve ever heard you play in your own band. Having heard you live before with Gong, Soft Machine, The Tangent, Steven Wilson, I knew it was going to be excellent – and it was.’ Which was a very pleasing response to the music.”

Transgression is available for pre-order now. Travis is planning a UK tour to support the release, with two dates confirmed so far: London’s Vortex on July 2 and Folkestone’s Tower Theatre on August 6.