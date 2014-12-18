Theo Travis calls in array of stars for solo album

Theo Travis will record a new solo album in January, he’s revealed.

The flautist and saxophonist – who has worked with Gong and Soft Machine Legacy and with Robert Fripp in Travis and Fripp – has gathered a team of prog stars for the record, which he plans to release in June.

Travis tells Prog: “It is going to be an instrumental, bluesy, prog-jazz album. The lineup is myself on saxophone and flutes, Nic France on drums, Mike Outram on guitars and Pete Whittaker on Hammond organ and Fender Rhodes.

“I’ve written most of the music, and there’s an instrumental version of a track I co-wrote with Andy Tillison – the title track from the Tangent album A Place In The Queue.

“There’s also a cover of Robert Wyatt’s Maryan and a track I wrote with Dave Sturt of the recent Gong line-up called Everything I Feared. Steven Wilson has agreed to mix the album too – so it is all very exciting.”

Nic France played on Steven Wilson’s Grace For Drowning album and also on David Gilmour’s Live At The Royal Festival Hall DVD. He also worked with Loose Tubes and has played with Kate Bush, Robert Wyatt, Tanita Tikaram and Working Week.

Mike Outram played on two of Steven Wilson’s albums as well as with Herbie Mann, Carleen Anderson and Jacqui Dankworth, while Pete Whittaker was a touring member of The Wonder Stuff and Catherine Wheel.