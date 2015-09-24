Then Thickens premiere 'My Sunday'

Chorley-based quartet Then Thickens are releasing their new album next month – and you can listen to a brand new track exclusively through TeamRock.
My Sunday is taken from the band’s second full-length album Colic, which will be released on October 23 through Hatch Records.
Then Thickens began life as a bedroom project by former Kong frontman Jon-Lee Martin, before The Bronx drummer Jorma Vik convinced him pursue it properly. This led to last year’s album Death Cap At Anglezarke and saw the four-piece – whose line-up is completed by Charlie Hartley, Sean Doherty and Thomas Griffin – perform alongside Biffy Clyro, Echo & The Bunnymen, Vennart and Mariachi El Bronx.
Check it out the single below.
The band go on tour next month at the following venues:
23 – Cardiff, Clwb Ifor Bach
24 – Bristol, Stag & Hounds
25 – London, Old Blue Last
29 – Manchester, Night & Day
For more information on Then Thickens, check out their official Facebook page.