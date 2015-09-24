Then Thickens premiere 'My Sunday'

Chorley-based quartet Then Thickens are releasing their new album next month – and you can listen to a brand new track exclusively through TeamRock.

My Sunday is taken from the band’s second full-length album Colic, which will be released on October 23 through Hatch Records.

Then Thickens began life as a bedroom project by former Kong frontman Jon-Lee Martin, before The Bronx drummer Jorma Vik convinced him pursue it properly. This led to last year’s album Death Cap At Anglezarke and saw the four-piece – whose line-up is completed by Charlie Hartley, Sean Doherty and Thomas Griffin – perform alongside Biffy Clyro, Echo & The Bunnymen, Vennart and Mariachi El Bronx.

Check it out the single below.

The band go on tour next month at the following venues:

23 – Cardiff, Clwb Ifor Bach

24 – Bristol, Stag & Hounds

25 – London, Old Blue Last

29 – Manchester, Night & Day

For more information on Then Thickens, check out their official Facebook page.