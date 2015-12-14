Them box set goes on sale

Van Morrison’s career-launching band Them are the focus of a three-disc box set that’s just gone on sale.

The Complete Them 1964 - 1967 contains a total of 69 tracks, many previously unreleased, alongside trademark songs Gloria, Baby Please Don’t Go, Here Comes The Night and Mystic Eyes.

Van Morrison co-founded the Irish outfit in 1964 but left less than three years later, going on to establish his solo career.

He recently told The Blues Magazine how the stint led to him standing still on stage, saying: “There was a lot of leaping around all the time. Very physical wasn’t anything new.

“Because everyone else was doing it, people were saying, ‘You’re copying so and so.’ I was going, ‘Well, fuck you then,’ and I’d stand still and sing.

“It’s actually harder – it’s more focused. It worked better because you have to evolve more as a singer. You couldn’t depend on the physical thing. You just depend on your voice. I had to keep evolving as a singer.”

The Complete Them 1964-1967 is released via Sony Music and it’s on sale now.

THE COMPLETE THEM 1964-1967 TRACKLIST

Disc 1

Don’t Start Cryin’ Now

One Two Brown Eyes

Baby Please Don’t Go

Gloria

Philosophy

Here Comes the Night

All for Myself

One More Time

How Long Baby

Mystic Eyes

If You and I Could Be as Two

Little Girl

Just a Little Bit

I Gave My Love a Diamond

You Just Can’t Win

Go on Home Baby

Don’t Look Back

I Like It Like That

I’m Gonna Dress in Black

Bright Lights, Big City

My Little Baby

(Get Your Kicks On) Route 66

(It Won’t Hurt) Half as Much

Disc 2

Could You Would You

Something You Got

Call My Name

Turn on Your Love Light

I Put a Spell on You

I Can Only Give You Everything

My Lonely Sad Eyes

I Got a Woman

Out of Sight

It’s All Over Now, Baby Blue

Bad or Good

Hello Josephine

Don’t You Know

Hey Girl

Bring ‘Em on In

Richard Cory

Friday’s Child

The Story of Them, Pt. 1

The Story of Them, Pt. 2

Baby What You Want Me to Do

Stormy Monday Blues

Times Gettin’ Tougher Than Tough

Disc 3