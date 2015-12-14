Them box set goes on sale

Van Morrison’s career-launching band Them are the focus of a three-disc box set that’s just gone on sale.
The Complete Them 1964 - 1967 contains a total of 69 tracks, many previously unreleased, alongside trademark songs Gloria, Baby Please Don’t Go, Here Comes The Night and Mystic Eyes.
Van Morrison co-founded the Irish outfit in 1964 but left less than three years later, going on to establish his solo career.
He recently told The Blues Magazine how the stint led to him standing still on stage, saying: “There was a lot of leaping around all the time. Very physical wasn’t anything new.
“Because everyone else was doing it, people were saying, ‘You’re copying so and so.’ I was going, ‘Well, fuck you then,’ and I’d stand still and sing.
“It’s actually harder – it’s more focused. It worked better because you have to evolve more as a singer. You couldn’t depend on the physical thing. You just depend on your voice. I had to keep evolving as a singer.”
The Complete Them 1964-1967 is released via Sony Music and it’s on sale now.
THE COMPLETE THEM 1964-1967 TRACKLIST
Disc 1
- Don’t Start Cryin’ Now
- One Two Brown Eyes
- Baby Please Don’t Go
- Gloria
- Philosophy
- Here Comes the Night
- All for Myself
- One More Time
- How Long Baby
- Mystic Eyes
- If You and I Could Be as Two
- Little Girl
- Just a Little Bit
- I Gave My Love a Diamond
- You Just Can’t Win
- Go on Home Baby
- Don’t Look Back
- I Like It Like That
- I’m Gonna Dress in Black
- Bright Lights, Big City
- My Little Baby
- (Get Your Kicks On) Route 66
- (It Won’t Hurt) Half as Much
Disc 2
- Could You Would You
- Something You Got
- Call My Name
- Turn on Your Love Light
- I Put a Spell on You
- I Can Only Give You Everything
- My Lonely Sad Eyes
- I Got a Woman
- Out of Sight
- It’s All Over Now, Baby Blue
- Bad or Good
- Hello Josephine
- Don’t You Know
- Hey Girl
- Bring ‘Em on In
- Richard Cory
- Friday’s Child
- The Story of Them, Pt. 1
- The Story of Them, Pt. 2
- Baby What You Want Me to Do
- Stormy Monday Blues
- Times Gettin’ Tougher Than Tough
Disc 3
- Don’t Start Crying Now
- Gloria
- One Two Brown Eyes
- Stormy Monday Blues
- Turn On Your Love Light
- Baby Please Don’t Go
- Here Comes the Night
- Gloria
- All for Myself
- Here Comes the Night
- Little Girl
- Go on Home Baby
- I Gave My Love a Diamond
- (It Won’t Hurt) Half as Much
- My Little Baby
- How Long Baby
- One More Time
- Gloria
- Here Comes the Night
- One More Time
- Call My Name
- Bring ‘Em on In
- Mighty Like a Rose
- Richard Cory