Them box set goes on sale

Collection contains 69 tracks recorded by Van Morrison and co over 3 years

Van Morrison’s career-launching band Them are the focus of a three-disc box set that’s just gone on sale.

The Complete Them 1964 - 1967 contains a total of 69 tracks, many previously unreleased, alongside trademark songs Gloria, Baby Please Don’t Go, Here Comes The Night and Mystic Eyes.

Van Morrison co-founded the Irish outfit in 1964 but left less than three years later, going on to establish his solo career.

He recently told The Blues Magazine how the stint led to him standing still on stage, saying: “There was a lot of leaping around all the time. Very physical wasn’t anything new.

“Because everyone else was doing it, people were saying, ‘You’re copying so and so.’ I was going, ‘Well, fuck you then,’ and I’d stand still and sing.

“It’s actually harder – it’s more focused. It worked better because you have to evolve more as a singer. You couldn’t depend on the physical thing. You just depend on your voice. I had to keep evolving as a singer.”

The Complete Them 1964-1967 is released via Sony Music and it’s on sale now.

THE COMPLETE THEM 1964-1967 TRACKLIST

Disc 1

  1. Don’t Start Cryin’ Now
  2. One Two Brown Eyes
  3. Baby Please Don’t Go
  4. Gloria
  5. Philosophy
  6. Here Comes the Night
  7. All for Myself
  8. One More Time
  9. How Long Baby
  10. Mystic Eyes
  11. If You and I Could Be as Two
  12. Little Girl
  13. Just a Little Bit
  14. I Gave My Love a Diamond
  15. You Just Can’t Win
  16. Go on Home Baby
  17. Don’t Look Back
  18. I Like It Like That
  19. I’m Gonna Dress in Black
  20. Bright Lights, Big City
  21. My Little Baby
  22. (Get Your Kicks On) Route 66
  23. (It Won’t Hurt) Half as Much

Disc 2

  1. Could You Would You
  2. Something You Got
  3. Call My Name
  4. Turn on Your Love Light
  5. I Put a Spell on You
  6. I Can Only Give You Everything
  7. My Lonely Sad Eyes
  8. I Got a Woman
  9. Out of Sight
  10. It’s All Over Now, Baby Blue
  11. Bad or Good
  12. Hello Josephine
  13. Don’t You Know
  14. Hey Girl
  15. Bring ‘Em on In
  16. Richard Cory
  17. Friday’s Child
  18. The Story of Them, Pt. 1
  19. The Story of Them, Pt. 2
  20. Baby What You Want Me to Do
  21. Stormy Monday Blues
  22. Times Gettin’ Tougher Than Tough

Disc 3

  1. Don’t Start Crying Now
  2. Gloria
  3. One Two Brown Eyes
  4. Stormy Monday Blues
  5. Turn On Your Love Light
  6. Baby Please Don’t Go
  7. Here Comes the Night
  8. Gloria
  9. All for Myself
  10. Here Comes the Night
  11. Little Girl
  12. Go on Home Baby
  13. I Gave My Love a Diamond
  14. (It Won’t Hurt) Half as Much
  15. My Little Baby
  16. How Long Baby
  17. One More Time
  18. Gloria
  19. Here Comes the Night
  20. One More Time
  21. Call My Name
  22. Bring ‘Em on In
  23. Mighty Like a Rose
  24. Richard Cory
