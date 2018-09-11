The Wild Things launch retro video for new single You're Really Something

London alt-rockers The Wild Things have launched a retro-inspired video for their new single, exclusively with Louder.

Titled You're Really Something, it's taken from their upcoming debut album of the same name, which will be released on 23 November via AWAL.

On the track, vocalist Sydney Rae White tells Louder: "The song and video are about love – real love – and how messy and awful and wonderful that can be.

"You’re Really Something as a track is so clear and defined, to copy it would only detract, so [for the video] we instead decided to look at a different love story through the prism of 1970s London. Even though times and positions change, the difficulty of love remains."

