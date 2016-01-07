The Who in Pinball Wizard Hyde Park video

The Who have released a video of their performance of Pinball Wizard at Hyde Park last year.

The footage was captured during the band’s sold-out London show on June 26, 2015, and features on their concert film The Who: Live In Hyde Park, released in November last year on DVD, Blu-ray, CD and vinyl.

The Who return to North America next month and in March for a number of rescheduled dates on their 50th anniversary tour. Frontman Roger Daltrey was diagnosed with viral meningitis, leading to a number of gigs being postponed.

Guitarist Pete Townshend previously said they’d be back “stronger than ever.”