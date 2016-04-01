The Virginmarys stream Moths To A Flame

The Virginmarys have made track Moths To A Flame available to stream.

The song is lifted from their upcoming LP Divides, which is due out on May 6. The record is the follow-up to their 2013 debut King Of Conflict.

Bassist Matt Rose describes Moths To A Flame as “written about struggles through mental health and addiction and how we must stick together and be there for each other.”

The band issued Motherless Land in February and also released two music video formats for their track Into Dust last year.

The Virginmarys will perform at Derby’s 2Q Festival in April, before appearing at Camden Rocks and Stone Free Festival in London in June.

Apr 09: Derby 2Q Festival

Jun 04: London Camden Rocks

Jun 18: London Stone Free at O2