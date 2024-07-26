You can trust Louder Our experienced team has worked for some of the biggest brands in music. From testing headphones to reviewing albums, our experts aim to create reviews you can trust. Find out more about how we review.

There has never been anyone else quite like Jack Bruce, the bass legend, composer and fiery virtuoso blessed with a powerfully expressive voice. On Songs For A Tailor, his debut solo album, he wove strong autobiographical elements, both musical and personal, intertwined with jazz, blues, folk and classical styles.

Much like the consummate musician he was, it fused romanticism and eclectic tastes with tough realities. From boyhood, dragging his cello through the mean streets of Glasgow, gatecrashing the London jazz fraternity of the Graham Bond Organization, headlong into rock superstardom as Cream conquered the US, blowing minds, eardrums and fuses, imploding in the process.

Songs For A Tailor - Listening Party Video (July 8th, 2024) - YouTube Watch On

On Tailor he veered away from the power-trio format while keeping Pete Brown’s poetic lyrics, working with fellow Battered Ornament Chris Spedding on guitar and other ace musicians, lifting a diverse collection to the heights of Theme For An Imaginary Western.

Stephen W Tayler’s stereo and Surround Sound mixes enhance an already superbly crafted album. The extras on the two-CD/DVD are mainly session out-takes and demos, including early versions of two songs from follow-up Harmony Row. The 1970 film Rope Ladder To The Moon follows Bruce back to his Scottish roots, giving visual insight into an incredible talent.