The Vintage Caravan preview Arrival

The Vintage Caravan have unveiled plans to issue their third album, Arrival, on May 15 via Nuclear Blast.

Hailing from the Greater Reykjavik area, Vintage Caravan features singer/guitarist Oskar Logi, bassist Alex Orn and drummer Gudjon Reynisson.

The band – who toured the UK with Blues Pills in November, including a show at The Dome – recorded the follow-up to their self-titled 2011 debut and 2014’s Voyage in an isolated Fjord where they set up a studio in an old ballroom and worked again with producer Axel ‘Flexi’ Arnason.

Vintage Caravan say: “The songwriting sessions have been going on since around October 2012, when our album Voyage had been out in Iceland for a month. We immediately started writing at that point, so some of the songs are quite old for us; because of that, we have a bit too many songs but we intend to make this album around 10 tracks so we can put what we think are the best tracks on the album.

“Right now we are doing demos, polishing the stuff and thinking of ways to nicely add to the production of the songs.”

“We are very excited to start recording this album. It’s going to be interesting to work on. The album is a bit different from our previous album – it’s a bit darker, a bit heavier, a bit more melodic but definitely all in a good way.”