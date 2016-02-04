The Vintage Caravan launch demented Babylon clip

The Vintage Caravan have released a video for Babylon. It’s taken from last year’s Arrival album, the follow-up to 2012’s Voyage. The video is a cross between Alice In Wonderland, Lord Of The Flies, One Flew Over The Cuckoos Nest and some sort of crazed zombie apocalypse.
“The Vintage Caravan and Sympatico proudly present to you the new music video for Babylon,” say the band, in an official statement. ”After working together on the last video for Crazy Horses we wanted to go in a weirder, crazier direction.
“From the beginning we always wanted to do a video to Babylon. It’s definitely one of the heavier, more primal songs off the last album Arrival.
“We really want to thank everyone at Sympatico and all the others who helped in the making of the video! It was a rough process with all extras being pushed to extreme limits in harsh cold environments and deep water. But we made it through and I think we can really be proud of the video.
“Check out www.rockoutwithyourcockout.tv for some exclusive extra weirdness!”
Arrival is out now. Vintage Caravan are currently ion tour in Europe (dates below).
Vintage Caravan Tour Dates
Feb 04: Godset Kolding, Denmark
Feb 05: 1000Fryd, Aalborg, Denmark
Feb 06: Beta, Copenhagen, Denmark
Feb 07: Pumpe, Kiel, Germany
Feb 09: Neushoorn, Leeuwarden, Netherlands
Feb 10: W2, Den Bosch, Netherlands
Feb 11: Het Bos, Antwerp, Belgium
Feb 12: Poppodium Volt, Sittard, Netherlands
Feb 14: LA Peniche, Lille, France
Feb 17: Scene Michelet, Nantes, France
Feb 19: Santana 27, Bilbao, Spain
Feb 20: Cine Incrivél, Almada, Portugal
Feb 21: Sala Caracol, Madrid, Spain
Feb 22: La 2, Barcelona, Spain
Feb 25: Kiff, Aarau, Switzerland
Feb 26: Lo Fi Club, Milan, Italy
Feb 27: Red Box, Mödling, Austria
Feb 28: Explosiv, Graz, Austria
Feb 29: Rockhouse, Salzburg, Austria
Mar 02: Weekender Club, Innsbruck, Austria
Mar 03: Dürer Kert, Budapest, Hungary
Mar 04: Nova Chmelnice, Prague, Czech Republic
Mar 05: Zascianek, Krakow, Poland
Mar 06: Hydrozagadka, Warsaw, Poland
Mar 08: Paunchy Cats, Lichtenfels, Germany
Mar 09: Museumskeller, Erfurt, Germany
Mar 10: Rockpalast, Bonn, Germany
Mar 11: Der Cult, Nuremberg, Germany
Mar 12: Under The Black Moon Festival, Munich, Germany
Mar 13: Sputnik Cafe, Münster, Germany
Mar 19: Pitcher, Düsseldorf, Germany
Apr 02: Remedy, Paceville, Malta