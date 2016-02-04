The Vintage Caravan launch demented Babylon clip

The Vintage Caravan have released a video for Babylon. It’s taken from last year’s Arrival album, the follow-up to 2012’s Voyage. The video is a cross between Alice In Wonderland, Lord Of The Flies, One Flew Over The Cuckoos Nest and some sort of crazed zombie apocalypse.

“The Vintage Caravan and Sympatico proudly present to you the new music video for Babylon,” say the band, in an official statement. ”After working together on the last video for Crazy Horses we wanted to go in a weirder, crazier direction.

“From the beginning we always wanted to do a video to Babylon. It’s definitely one of the heavier, more primal songs off the last album Arrival.

“We really want to thank everyone at Sympatico and all the others who helped in the making of the video! It was a rough process with all extras being pushed to extreme limits in harsh cold environments and deep water. But we made it through and I think we can really be proud of the video.

“Check out www.rockoutwithyourcockout.tv for some exclusive extra weirdness!”

Arrival is out now. Vintage Caravan are currently ion tour in Europe (dates below).

Vintage Caravan Tour Dates

Feb 04: Godset Kolding, Denmark

Feb 05: 1000Fryd, Aalborg, Denmark

Feb 06: Beta, Copenhagen, Denmark

Feb 07: Pumpe, Kiel, Germany

Feb 09: Neushoorn, Leeuwarden, Netherlands

Feb 10: W2, Den Bosch, Netherlands

Feb 11: Het Bos, Antwerp, Belgium

Feb 12: Poppodium Volt, Sittard, Netherlands

Feb 14: LA Peniche, Lille, France

Feb 17: Scene Michelet, Nantes, France

Feb 19: Santana 27, Bilbao, Spain

Feb 20: Cine Incrivél, Almada, Portugal

Feb 21: Sala Caracol, Madrid, Spain

Feb 22: La 2, Barcelona, Spain

Feb 25: Kiff, Aarau, Switzerland

Feb 26: Lo Fi Club, Milan, Italy

Feb 27: Red Box, Mödling, Austria

Feb 28: Explosiv, Graz, Austria

Feb 29: Rockhouse, Salzburg, Austria

Mar 02: Weekender Club, Innsbruck, Austria

Mar 03: Dürer Kert, Budapest, Hungary

Mar 04: Nova Chmelnice, Prague, Czech Republic

Mar 05: Zascianek, Krakow, Poland

Mar 06: Hydrozagadka, Warsaw, Poland

Mar 08: Paunchy Cats, Lichtenfels, Germany

Mar 09: Museumskeller, Erfurt, Germany

Mar 10: Rockpalast, Bonn, Germany

Mar 11: Der Cult, Nuremberg, Germany

Mar 12: Under The Black Moon Festival, Munich, Germany

Mar 13: Sputnik Cafe, Münster, Germany

Mar 19: Pitcher, Düsseldorf, Germany

Apr 02: Remedy, Paceville, Malta