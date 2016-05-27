Trending

The Tubes announce autumn UK tour

By News  

San Francisco rock veterans The Tubes will play 12 British dates in October

The Tubes

The Tubes have announced a 12-date UK autumn tour.

The San Francisco rocker veterans kick off their Mondo Pulp Tour in London on October 7.

Frontman Fee Waybill says: “We’re thrilled to be coming back to the country that started it all for us.

“I embrace my British heritage – the beer and the fish and chips and the best rock and roll fans in the world. The all-new Mondo Pulp Tour will be big fun.”

Founding member and drummer Prairie Prince designed the tour poster, which can be viewed below.

The Tubes UK Mondo Pulp Tour 2016

Oct 07: London Under The Bridge
Oct 08: Manchester Academy
Oct 09: Skegness Great British Alternative Music Festival
Oct 11: Bristol Fleece
Oct 12: Plymouth The Hub
Oct 14: Cardiff Globe
Oct 15: Brighton Concorde 2
Oct 16: Southampton Brooke
Oct 18: Wolverhampton Robin 2
Oct 20: Holmfirth Picturedrome
Oct 21: Gateshead Sage
Oct 22: Glasgow Art School