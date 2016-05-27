The Tubes announce autumn UK tour

The Tubes have announced a 12-date UK autumn tour.

The San Francisco rocker veterans kick off their Mondo Pulp Tour in London on October 7.

Frontman Fee Waybill says: “We’re thrilled to be coming back to the country that started it all for us.

“I embrace my British heritage – the beer and the fish and chips and the best rock and roll fans in the world. The all-new Mondo Pulp Tour will be big fun.”

Founding member and drummer Prairie Prince designed the tour poster, which can be viewed below.

Ticket links are available here.

The Tubes UK Mondo Pulp Tour 2016

Oct 07: London Under The Bridge

Oct 08: Manchester Academy

Oct 09: Skegness Great British Alternative Music Festival

Oct 11: Bristol Fleece

Oct 12: Plymouth The Hub

Oct 14: Cardiff Globe

Oct 15: Brighton Concorde 2

Oct 16: Southampton Brooke

Oct 18: Wolverhampton Robin 2

Oct 20: Holmfirth Picturedrome

Oct 21: Gateshead Sage

Oct 22: Glasgow Art School