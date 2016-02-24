Guns N' Roses star in the new issue of Classic Rock

In Issue 221 of Classic Rock: the inside story of Guns N’ Roses multimillion-dollar reunion. But where’s Izzy? And are they really recording new songs?

Features

Anarchy In The UK

In June ’87, Axl and co. began their global takeover in London. We unravel those three weeks of drunken debauchery.

Glenn Frey

We remember the late, great country rock hero, whose grit and determination drove The Eagles to stardom.

Love

As our celebration of 1966 continues, we tell the trippy tale of Arthur Lee and his psychedelic West Coast pioneers.

Twisted Sister

Frontman Dee Snider on the mind-fucking aspects of fame, and why he’s too smart to be a politician.

Bonnie Raitt

She may have 20 albums and 10 Grammys under her belt, but the bluesy songsmith is still keeping busy.

Gentlemans Pistols

They might be in love with the legends (and obscurer faces) of 70s rock, but they’re are looking firmly ahead.

Power Metal

From Helloween to Avantasia, it’s the story of the gloriously theatrical genre that just won’t die.

Ramones

The grit, trials and trauma that lay beneath the brotherly exterior of the punk legends.

Jimmy Bain

He was sideman to Ritchie Blackmore and Ronnie Dio. The late bassist was also one of rock’s last great rogues.

What’s on your free CD

**Scream! **If you wanna go faster, or if you just want 12 tracks of first-class, throat-shredding oomph. From soulful croons to hard rock shrieks, we’ve got it all covered. Including Steven Wilson, Rick Springfield, The Treatment, Magnum, Ming City Rockers, Desert Mountain Tribe and more…

Regulars

The Dirt

Martin Scorcese and Mick Jagger go back to the 70s music scene with new TV series Vinyl… Status Quo announce their retirement from touring (again)… ex-Yes members Anderson, Wakeman and Rabin reunite in ARW… Welcome back Big Boy Bloater, Brian Fallon and The Mute Gods… Say hello to The Record Company and All Them Witches, say goodbye to Paul Kantner, Dale ‘Buffin’ Griffin…

Raw Power

If Darth Vader built guitars, they would look like the Cybertech ‘Stormtrooper’.

The Stories Behind The Songs - Dream Theater

How breakthrough single Pull Me Under saved the prog metal giants’ career – with a little help from Shakespeare.

Q&A - Ginger Wildheart

The Wildhearts/Hey! Hello! frontman man opens up about his battle with depression.

Reviews

New albums from Magnum, Brian Fallon, Ricky Warwick, Primal Scream, Ginger Wildheart, Kula Shaker… Reissues from Saxon, Alex Harvey, Deep Purple, Phil Collins, Montrose… DVDs, films and books on Twisted Sister, Frank Zappa, Thunder, Alan Parsons, Wilko Johnson, The Rolling Stones… Live reviews of Giants Of Rock Festival, Black Stone Cherry, The Temperance Movement, Bruce Springsteen…

Buyer’s Guide - The Stranglers

Your definitive guide to their recorded highlights.

Live Previews

Must-see gigs from Monster Magnet, Caravan and Wilson. Plus full gig listings – find out who’s playing where and when.

Heavy Load - Andy Partridge

The XTC mainman talks God, politics… and why he wrote songs that were “better than The Beatles’”!

