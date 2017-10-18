The Tragically Hip’s Gord Downie dies aged 53

The Tragically Hip frontman Gord Downie has died at the age of 53.

The Canadian vocalist was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer in May 2016, with the news of his death confirmed on the band’s Facebook page.

A statement from Downie’s family reads: “Last night Gord quietly passed away with his beloved children and family close by.

“Gord knew this day was coming – his response was to spend this precious time as he always had: making music, making memories and expressing deep gratitude to his family and friends for a life well lived, often sealing it with a kiss… on the lips.

“Gord said he had lived many lives. As a musician, he lived ‘the life’ for over 30 years, lucky to do most of it with his high school buddies. At home, he worked just as tirelessly at being a good father, son, brother, husband and friend. No one worked harder on every part of their life than Gord. No one.”

The statement continues: “We would like to thank all the kind folks at KGH and Sunnybrook, Gord’s bandmates, management team, friends and fans. Thank you for all the help and support over the past two years.

“Thank you everyone for all the respect, admiration and love you have given Gord throughout the years – those tender offerings touched his heart and he takes them with him now as he walks among the stars. Love you forever Gord.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has also paid tribute to Downie on his website.

He says: “Gord’s command of language was profound. He painted landscapes with his words, elevating Canadian geography, historical figures, and myths. When he spoke, he gave us goosebumps and made us proud to be Canadian. Our identity and culture are richer because of his music, which was always raw and honest – like Gord himself.

“On behalf of all Canadians, Sophie and I offer our deepest condolences to Gord’s family, friends, bandmates and crew members, and his many, many fans. He will be sorely missed.”

Rush, who previously made a $40,000 donation to the Gord Downie Fund For Brain Cancer Research, also paid tribute to Downie on Facebook, posting two images of the singer with the caption: “It’s a sad, sad day for Canada and Canadian music. Rest in peace Gord.. and thank you.”

Following the news of his illness, The Tragically Hip went on the road, with their final show in their hometown of Kingston, Ontario, in August last year broadcast live across the world. More than 11 million people across Canada watched the live performance.

Along with his musical career, Downie had a variety of acting roles, including an appearance with Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson in the Trailer Park Boys film The Big Dirty.

The Tragically Hip released a total of 13 studio albums, their last being 2016’s Man Machine Poem.