"We've got unfinished business with you!": The Temperance Movement announce reunion with singer Phil Campbell and tour dates

By
( )
published

The Temperance Movement have a UK and European tour lined up for March next year

A press shot of temperance movement
The Temperance Movement, pictured before their split in 2020 (Image credit: Rob Blackham\/Press)

Blues rockers the Temperance Movement, who announced the departure of frontman Phil Campbell in early 2020, have welcomed him back into the fold. They've also confirmed a tour, which will kick off in Bristol next March, and take in London, Manchester and Glasgow before heading to Europe.

No venues have been confirmed as yet (see dates below), but fans can sign up at the band's website to access pre-sale tickets.

"Five years too long!" say the band on Facebook. "We've got unfinished business with you - join us on tour in March. All shows on sale Dec 6, however if you head over to our website and sign up to the mailing list you'll receive early access to these shows! Paul, Nick, Phil, Simon, Luke."

In the years since Campell's departure, the Temperance Movement haven't played live or released any new material, whereas Campbell has released two solo albums, 2022's London Communion and last year's City Lights, plus Kick The Traces, a band album with The Byson Family.

Campbell played his last show with The Temperance Movement at Planet Rockstock in December 2019.

“That last gig, I’m so fucking ashamed of it,” he told Classic Rock in 2021. “It was terrible. I couldn’t even remember the words. It came from not playing with them for a while, and relying on my muscle memory, which had gone. The gig before, at Steelhouse, that should have been the last one. I remember the feeling of: ‘This has been amazing!’”

"I loved the Temp," he told us last year, "especially during the early days, though I’m aware that half of my fans are people who are heartbroken that the Temp split up. That’s a difficult thing to negotiate..."

The Last Temperance Movement album was 2018's A Deeper Cut.

The Temperance Movement - Ain't No Telling Tour 2025

Mar 17: Bristol, UK
Mar 18: London, UK
Mar 20: Manchester, UK
Mar 21: Glasgow, UK
Mar 23: Haarlem, Netherland
Mar 24: Hamburg, Germany
Mar 26: Munich, Germany
Mar 27: Berlin, Germany
Mar 28: Cologne, Germany
Mar 30: Paris, France

The Temperance Movement tour poster

(Image credit: The Temperance Movement)
Fraser Lewry
Fraser Lewry

Online Editor at Louder/Classic Rock magazine since 2014. 38 years in music industry, online for 25. Also bylines for: Metal Hammer, Prog Magazine, The Word Magazine, The Guardian, The New Statesman, Saga, Music365. Former Head of Music at Xfm Radio, A&R at Fiction Records, early blogger, ex-roadie, published author. Once appeared in a Cure video dressed as a cowboy, and thinks any situation can be improved by the introduction of cats. Favourite Serbian trumpeter: Dejan Petrović.  