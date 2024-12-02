Blues rockers the Temperance Movement, who announced the departure of frontman Phil Campbell in early 2020, have welcomed him back into the fold. They've also confirmed a tour, which will kick off in Bristol next March, and take in London, Manchester and Glasgow before heading to Europe.

No venues have been confirmed as yet (see dates below), but fans can sign up at the band's website to access pre-sale tickets.

"Five years too long!" say the band on Facebook. "We've got unfinished business with you - join us on tour in March. All shows on sale Dec 6, however if you head over to our website and sign up to the mailing list you'll receive early access to these shows! Paul, Nick, Phil, Simon, Luke."

In the years since Campell's departure, the Temperance Movement haven't played live or released any new material, whereas Campbell has released two solo albums, 2022's London Communion and last year's City Lights, plus Kick The Traces, a band album with The Byson Family.

Campbell played his last show with The Temperance Movement at Planet Rockstock in December 2019.

“That last gig, I’m so fucking ashamed of it,” he told Classic Rock in 2021. “It was terrible. I couldn’t even remember the words. It came from not playing with them for a while, and relying on my muscle memory, which had gone. The gig before, at Steelhouse, that should have been the last one. I remember the feeling of: ‘This has been amazing!’”

"I loved the Temp," he told us last year, "especially during the early days, though I’m aware that half of my fans are people who are heartbroken that the Temp split up. That’s a difficult thing to negotiate..."

The Last Temperance Movement album was 2018's A Deeper Cut.

The Temperance Movement - Ain't No Telling Tour 2025

Mar 17: Bristol, UK

Mar 18: London, UK

Mar 20: Manchester, UK

Mar 21: Glasgow, UK

Mar 23: Haarlem, Netherland

Mar 24: Hamburg, Germany

Mar 26: Munich, Germany

Mar 27: Berlin, Germany

Mar 28: Cologne, Germany

Mar 30: Paris, France