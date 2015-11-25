The Temperance Movement reveal Blur cover

The Temperance Movement have released a video for their cover of Blur track Tender.

It was recorded at London’s iconic Abbey Road Studios when the band decided to pay tribute to a musical movement that influence them during their formative years. The track was released for Record Store Day last year.

Drummer Damon Wilson says: “Britpop was possibly England’s last great music revolution. We wanted to celebrate those heady days when guitar music ruled the waves and people were excited around the world by British music. With a nod to The Beatles, we decided Abbey Road Studios would be the perfect destination.

“Tender is something of a rarity for Blur, with its echoes of American gospel. It resonated with our love of soul and roots music.”

The Temperance Movement are currently touring Europe and return to the UK in January. They’ll launch second album White Bear on January 15.