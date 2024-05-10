The Tangent jazz things up with new single The Fine Line

UK prog rockers The Tangent hit a nice jazzy stride on their new single, the nine-minute long The Fine Line, the video for which you can watch below.

The new single is taken from the band's brand new studio album, To Follow Polaris, which is released through InsideOut Music today!

"There's a Venn diagram with one circle that says 'The Apocalypse' and the other that says 'Having to go to work' and the area on the middle is where we've ended up," says Tillison of the new single.

Whilst still very much a Tangent album, To Follow Polaris has ended up being very much a singular venture for Tllison, whose regular bandmates were all busy working with other people when it came to recording the album.

"The album is intended to be thought of as a regular Tangent album - but not as the future of the band," Tillison laiughs. "It's everyone’s intention to make the FOURTEENTH album as The Tangent. For Five."

To Follow Polaris will be available as a limited deluxe Collector’s Edition CD mediabook (including bonus track and extensive 24-page booklet), gatefold 180g 2LP vinyl (also including bonus track) and as a digital album. You can see the new artwork and tracklisting below.

Pre-order To Follow Polaris.