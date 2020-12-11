The Tangent drummer Steve Roberts streams Christmas Is Not Yet Lost

The Tangent and David Cross Band drummer Steve Roberts has released a self-penned piece of music for the Christmas season. With a tip of the hat to some of prog's heroes and more than a hint of traditionalism, Christmas Is Not Yet Lost offers positivity to all at this time of year.

"This is a piece that I have had knocking around for seven years, loosely based on the Polish national anthem, no less," says Roberts. "I've always loved Keith Emerson's sonic interpretations of Christmas and this is by no means up there with the great man's music but a nod to his and many other works that have influenced me, particularly at this time of year."

Christmas Is Not Yet Lost is available now on all major music platforms for streaming and purchase.