The Sword reveal North American spring tour

The Sword have announced a widespread North American tour kicking off in March.

Royal Thunder and Purson will support on the tour, which is in support of The Sword’s fifth album High Country, released last year.

The Sword say: “Excited to announce the Spring 2016 High Country Tour. Royal Thunder will open shows on the first leg, March 20 to April 16). Purson will open the headlining shows on the second leg, May 7 to May 29.”

THE SWORD NORTH AMERICAN TOUR 2016

Mar 20: Tucson Rialto, AZ

Mar 22: Las Vegas Vinyl, NV

Mar 23: Los Angeles El Rey, CA

Mar 24: Sacramento Harlows, CA

Mar 25: San Francisco Slims, CA

Mar 26: Reno Jub Jub’s, NV

Mar 28: Spokane The Pin, WA

Mar 29: Calgary Dickens, AB

Mar 30: Edmonton Starlite, AB

Apr 01: Saskatoon O’Briens, SK

Apr 02: Winnipeg The Pyramid, MB

Apr 03: Fargo The Aquarium, ND

Apr 04: Des Moines Woolys, IA

Apr 05: Chicago Thalia Hall, IL

Apr 07: Milwaukee Eagles Hall, WI

Apr 08: Indianapolis Vogue Theater, IN

Apr 10: Rochester Montage Music Hall, NY

Apr 11: Ottawa Ritual, ON

Apr 12: London London Music Hall, ON

Apr 14: Quebec City Le Cercle, QC

Apr 15: Northampton Pearl Street, MA

Apr 16: Washington DC BRAU, DC

May 07: Charlotte Carolina Rebellion, NC

May 08: Tallahassee Sidebar Theater, FL

May 10: Ft Lauderdale Culture Room, FL

May 11: Orlando The Social, FL

May 12: Pensacola Vinyl, FL

May 13: Atlanta Shaky Knees, GA

May 16: Baltimore Ottobar, MD

May 17: Brooklyn Brooklyn Bowl, NY

May 18: Syracuse Lost Horizon, NY

May 20: Philadelphia Union Transfer, PA

May 22: Columbus Rock On The Range, OH

May 24: Columbia Blue Note, MO

May 25: Lincoln Bourbon Theater, NE

May 26: Lawrence Granada, KS

May 27: Pryor Rocklahoma, OK

May 28: Dallas Gas Monkey Live, TX