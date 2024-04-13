The Struts announce Pretty Vicious tour dates

UK glam kings The Struts are to continue their near-relentless touring schedule with a new run of North American shows in support of last year's Pretty Vicious album.

The band, who are currently on the road with Queens Of The Stone Age in Canada, will play at the House of Blues in Houston TX, on July 23, and wrap things up over a month later at the House of Blues Anaheim in Anaheim, CA, on August 30. Support at most shows will come from English singer-songwriter Barns Courtney.

"We’re very excited and honoured to be playing so many great places this summer!" say the band. "It’s not too late to meet us at a show, so be sure to grab your tickets!" Tickets are on sale now.

After their commitments with Queens Of The Stone Age, The Struts have a pair of dates with Staind in Newark and Baltimore, before another run of headline shows in the build-up to this year's Welcome To Rockville festival in Daytona Beach, FL, on May 11. Then it's back to Europe for two festival dates, at the UK's Download Festival on June 14, and at the God Save The Kouing Festival in Penmarch, France, the following weekend.

The Struts: Pretty Vicious Tour 2024

Apr 13: Laval Place Bell, QC, Canada^

Apr 14: Quebec City Videotron Centre, QC, Canada^

Apr 16: Moncton Avenir Centre, NB, Canada^

Apr 17: Halifax Scotiabank Centre, NS, Canada^

Apr 25: Newark Prudential Center, NJ#

Apr 26: Baltimore CFG Bank Arena, MD#

Apr 27: Richmond The National, VA

Apr 29: Buffalo Electric City, NY

Apr 30: Cleveland House Of Blues Cleveland, OH

May 01: Fort Wayne The Clyde Theatre, IN

May 03: Lexington Manchester Music Hall, KY

May 04: Claremont Lovin' Life Music Fest, NC

May 05: Atlanta Shaky Knees Festival, GA

May 07: Little Rock The Hall, AR

May 08: Huntsville Mars Music Hall, AL

May 09: Destin Club LA, FL

May 11: Daytona Beach Welcome To Rockville, FL

Jun 14: Donington Download Festival, UK

Jun 22: Penmarch God Save The Kouing Festival, France

Jul 23: Houston House of Blues, TX+

Jul 24: Austin Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater, TX+

Jul 26: Nashville Marathon Music Works, TN+

Jul 27: St. Louis The Factory at The District, MO+

Jul 28: Cincinnati The Andrew J Brady Music Center, OH+

Jul 30: Dewey Beach Bottle & Cork, DE+

Aug 01: Washington The Anthem, DC+

Aug 02: Philadelphia The Fillmore, PA+

Aug 03: Asbury Park The Stone Pony Summer Stage, NJ+

Aug 04: Boston House of Blues Boston, MA+

Aug 06: Portland State Theatre, ME

Aug 07: New Haven College Street Music Hall, CT+

Aug 09: Detroit Royal Oak Music Theatre+, MI+

Aug 11: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA+

Aug 13: Milwaukee The Rave, WI+

Aug 14: Columbus Kemba Live! Indoor Pavilion, OH+

Aug 16: Indianapolis Rock the Ruins at Holliday Park, IN+

Aug 17: Chicago Riviera Theater, IL+

Aug 18: Minneapolis The Fillmore Minneapolis, MN+

Aug 20: Denver Mission Ballroom, CO+

Aug 21: Salt Lake City The Complex – Rockwell, UT+

Aug 23: Portland Roseland Theater, OR+

Aug 24: Seattle Showbox Sodo, WA+

Aug 25: Vancouver The Orpheum, BC, Canada+

Aug 27: Reno Grand Theatre at Grand Sierra Resort and Casino, NV+

Aug 28: Oakland Fox Theatre, CA+

Aug 30: Tempe Marquee Theatre, AZ+

Aug 31: Anaheim House of Blues Anaheim, CA



^ with Queens Of The Stone Age

# with Staind

+ with Barns Courtney