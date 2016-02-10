The Struts launch Kiss This Video

The Struts have released a video for Kiss This, taken from their debut album Everybody Wants. The release is to coincide with the band’s US tour, which kicks off at the Air + Style Festival in Los Angeles on February 20.

Everybody Wants is released on March 4. “When putting the album together we have approached it with the mindset that when listening, you are taken on a journey,” says frontman Luke Spiller. ”I think anyone who listens to this album will hear our journey and feel our ambition. We truly have put our hearts and souls into it and I hope you love it as much as we do.”

Struts Tour Dates

Feb 20: Air + Style Festival Los Angeles, CA

Feb 21: Air + Style Festival Los Angeles, CA

Mar 03: Irving Plaza w/ Mainland New York, NY

Mar 12: X102.9 Presents The Birthday Show w/ The Front Bottoms, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL

Mar 28: Velvet Jones Santa Barbara, CA

Mar 29: The Observatory - Constellation Room, Santa Ana, CA

Mar 30: House Of Blues San Diego, CA

Apr 01: ALT AZ 2016 Concert Series, Tempe, AZ

Apr 02: The Rock, Tucson, AZ

May 08: Carolina Rebellion, Concord, NC

May 13: Shaky Knees Music Fest, Atlanta, GA

May 20: Rock On The Range, Columbus, OH

May 22: Hangout Festival, Gulf Shores, AL

May 28: BottleRock Napa Valley, Napa, CA

Jun 03: Rock im Park, Nurnberg, Germany

Jun 03: Rock am Ring, Mendig, Germany

Jun 08: Sweden Rock Festival, Solvesborg, Sweden

Jun 11: Download Festival Paris, France

Jun 16: Mad Cool Festival, Madrid, Spain

Jun 19: Firefly Music Festival, Dover, DE