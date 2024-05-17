The story of King Crimson's Red is on the cover of the new issue of Prog, on sale now!

Prog hits its 150th issue with King Crimson on the cover of the new issue, which is on sale now!

Recorded by the powerhouse trio of Robert Fripp, Bill Bruford and the late John Wetton, 1974's Red is seen as one of King Crimson's greatest albums of the 1970s, if not THE greatest. And yet by the time the album was released the band had ceased to exist, Robert Fripp calling time in dramatic fashion. As Red celebrates it's 50h anniversary this year, and Prog reaches issue 150, Prog writer and Crimson biographer Sid Smith talks to Fripp, Bruford and more about this mercurial record and what was going on when the band recorded it.

Elsewhere Adrian Belew and Tony Levin fill us in on the exciting creation of new 80s King Crimson outfit BEAT and their upcoming North American tour, Anthony Phillips recalls his time in Genesis and his solo career beyond the band, Dave Brock brings us up to speed about the brand new Hawkwind album and Andy Tillison goes it alone for the new Tangent album.

Also in this issue we get the lowdown on their latest albums from Oliver Wakeman, Nick Beggs' Trifecta, Six By Six, Whom Gods Destroy, Sleepmakeswaves, Wheel, Age Of Distraction and more, while we review the new Yes Talk box set and Jethro Tull live.

This issue also features four postcards featuring some of Prog's favourite front covers to celebrate our 150th issue and we have a great Solstice free downloadable sampler for you to enjoy too.

Also in Prog 150...

BEAT - Messrs Belew, Levin, Carey and Vai resurrect the 80s King Crimson.

Oliver Wakeman - Wakeman Jr takes a voyage through the seas of celtic prog on Anam Cara.

Hawkwind - Dave Brock shakes off a nasty bout of Covid to tell us all about Hawkwind’s Stories From Time And Space.

Sleepmakeswaves - Aussie post-rock trio on having fun with riffs and adding the odd vocal here and there on their latest album.

The Tangent - Andy Tillison proves himself to be a lone star on new release To Follow Polaris.

Wheel - the Anglo-Finnish prog metallers find themselves on album number three.

Trifecta - Nick Beggs, Craig Blundell and Adam Holzman return with more prog fusion.

Six By Six - the prog-rock supergroup are back with their second album, Beyond Shadowland.

Whom Gods Destroy - Dream Theater? Never heard of ‘em! Ex-Sons Of Apollo men give prog metal a proper shake up with their new band.

Age of Distraction - vocalist Charlie Bramald updates us on new band Age Of Distraction, Ghost Of The Machine and more.

Anthony Phillips - Anthony Phillips, original Genesis guitarist, recalls the band and his career since departing.

Crown Lands - Crown Lands’ Kevin Comeau on a prog world full of Rush, Yes and a great cup of coffee.

Plus new and reissue reviews of Yes, Pink Floyd, Steve Hackett, Colosseum, The Tangent, Eivør, Bass Communion, Jon Anderson, Dave Foster Band, Edgar Broughton Band, Jean-Luc Ponty, Nektar, Maybeshewill, Tarja, Anthony Phillips, The Omnific, Nordic Giants, Brian Auger and loads more…

This issue we went to Winter’s End Festival and saw gigs by Jethro Tull, Hawkwind, Kyros, Zombi, John Mitchell and more.

