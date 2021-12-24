The story of Gentle Giant's Pugwash and the Oakland A's shirt

Gentle Giant drummer John 'Pugwash' Weathers resplendent in that yellow, green and white Oakland Athletic (or the Oakland A's, as the more parochial terminology goes) baseball jersey is one of the visual images that sticks in the mind when one thinks of Gentle Giant. But have you ever wondered why he actually wore it.

In a new video clip, which you can watch below, Weathers explains exactly why.

It's part of an ongoing series of previously unseen archive clips and interview snippets of the band, who split up in 1980, which have been released recently These have also included new videos for both Talybont and Spooky Boogie, footage from the 1980 Civilian tour and rare footage from a 1972 Italian show.