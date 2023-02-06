The Sisters of Mercy set to make their return to North America after almost 15 years

Leeds’ own industrial groove machine The Sisters of Mercy have announced details of their first tour of the US in 14 years.

The band, who have released three studio albums since forming in 1980 – First and Last and Always (1985), Floodland (1987) and Vision Thing (1990) last performed in North America in December 2008.

The 19-date tour – the new shows are in addition to the band's previously announced appearance at the Sick New World Festival in Las Vegas and an already sold-out show in Los Angeles – will kick off in Silver Spring, Maryland on May 10 and end a month later in Denver, Colorado. The tour then continues with four further dates in Central America and South America. Full dates below.

Ticket for the US dates will go on sale (opens in new tab) Friday February 10 at 10am.

While there is no new Sisters releases to report – and unlikely to be, ever – The Sisterhood’s five-track Gift – a side project featuring songs which were recorded for Sisters of Mercy’s second album – has been reissued on CD via Cadiz. Cassette and vinyl editions are available to pre-order now (opens in new tab) and will ship in March.

The Sister Of Mercy 2023 Tour

May 10: Silver Spring The Fillmore DC, MD

May 13: Las Vegas Sick New World Festival, NV (Sold Out)

May 14: Las Vegas Brooklyn Bowl, NV

May 15: Los Angeles, Hollywood Palladium CA (Sold Out)

May 17: San Francisco The Masonic, CA

May 19: Portland Crystal Ballroom, OR

May 21: Seattle Moore Theatre, WA

May 23: Los Angeles Hollywood Palladium, CA

May 24: Tempe Marquee Theatre, AZ

May 26: Houston Bayou Music Center, TX

May 27: Austin City Limits Live at Moody Theatre, TX

May 29: St Louis The Pageant, MO

May 31: Boston Big Night Live, MA

Jun 02: Brooklyn Kings Theatre, NY

Jun 03: Philadelphia The Fillmore, PA

Jun 05: Detroit The Fillmore, MI

Jun 06: Chicago The Salt Shed, IL

Jun 08: Kansas City Uptown Theatre, MO

Jun 09: Denver Fillmore Auditorium, CO

Jun 11: Guadalajara C3 Stage, Mexico

Jun 13: Mexico City Circo Volador, Mexico

Jun 16: Santiago Club Chocolate, Chile

Jun 18: Sao Paulo Tokio Marine Hall, Brazil