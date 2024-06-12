Australian punk legends The Saints are to tour with Mudhoney's Mark Arm performing in place of late frontman Chris Bailey, who died in 2022. Touring under the banner The Saints ’73-’78, they'll perform tracks from the first three Saints albums, (I’m) Stranded (1977), Eternally Yours (1978) and Prehistoric Sounds (1978).

The six-date Australian tour will kick off at the Hindley Street Music Hall in Adelaide, SA, on November 13, and wrap up at the Princess Theatre in Brisbane, QLD, on November 23, with a lineup that includes Arm alongside original members guitarist Ed Kuepper and drummer Ivor Hay, plus former Birthday Party/Bad Seeds guitarist Mick Harvey and Sunnyboys bassist Peter Oxley.

“The Saints first three albums rank among the best records ever made," says Arm, who also fronted the MC5 in place of their late frontman Rob Tyner in 2004. "They have been a part of my life since stumbling upon them in the early 80s. Their influence looms large in Mudhoney world. I am stoked, stunned, and humbled that I get to join in on this rock‘n’roll reality camp with Ed, Ivor, Peter and Mick!"

"I'm feeling chuffed that they're all on board for this," adds Kuepper. "We will be concentrating exclusively on material from and around the first three albums, including stuff that hasn't been performed live in Australia before... or at least for a pretty long time. Very much looking forward to this, catch us if you can, pop fans."

The tour coincides with the release of a deluxe edition of The Saints' classic debut album I'm Stranded, a four-LP set that features all the band's live and studio recordings from 1976 and 1977, including a full performance from the historic Front Row Festival, held at London's Hope & Anchor pub in 1977. Other acts to play at the festival included Dr Feelgood, The Stranglers, XTC, X-Ray Spex and Dire Straits.

The package will also include a photo essay of the band covering the band's early years, a band history, a 1976 promo photo and an (I’m) Stranded sticker.

"It's been an exhausting yet thrilling process being involved in the creation of this box set," says Kuepper. "It's been 51 years in the making and has possibly turned out even better than I anticipated. It's by far the most extensive appraisal of the band, both aurally and visually, that has ever been made available and hopefully reveals some things people may not have known about the band."

The deluxe edition of I'm Stranded is released on November 21 and is available to pre-order now. Tour dates below.

Nov 13: Adelaide Hindley Street Music Hall, SA, Australia

Nov 15: Castlemaine Theatre Royal, VIC, Australia

Nov 16: Melbourne Northcote Theatre, VIC, Australia

Nov 20: Fremantle Freo Social, WA, Australia

Nov 22: Sydney Enmore Theatre, NSW, Australia

Nov 23: Brisbane Princess Theatre QLD, Australia

Tickets go on sale at noon on June 14.