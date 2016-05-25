The Rolling Stones tease Totally Stripped

The Rolling Stones have launched a short teaser video for Totally Stripped, the live package they’ll release on June 3.
It’s an extended version of 1995 unplugged set Stripped, which includes three live shows and a new edition of the Stripped documentary.
In the trailer, guitarist Keith Richards describes the Stones as “a club band that just got bigger gigs.”
Totally Stripped is available for pre-order now. The band take part in the Desert Trip festival in California in October, alongside Bob Dylan, Paul McCartney, Neil Young, Roger Waters and The Who.
The Rolling Stones: Totally Stripped contents
CD
- Not Fade Away (Amsterdam 26/5/95)
- Honky Tonk Women (Paris 3/7/95)
- Dead Flowers (Amsterdam)
- Faraway Eyes (London 19/7/95)
- Shine A Light (Amsterdam)
- I Go Wild (Paris)
- Miss You (London)
- Like A Rolling Stone (Amsterdam)
- Brown Sugar (Paris)
- Midnight Rambler (London)
- Jumpin Jack Flash (Paris)
- Gimme Shelter (Amsterdam)
- Rip This Joint (Amsterdam)
- Street Fighting Man (Amsterdam)
DVD1: Totally Stripped Documentary
DVD2: Paradiso, Amsterdam, 26/05/95
- Not Fade Away
- It’s All Over Now
- Live With Me
- Let It Bleed
- The Spider And The Fly
- Beast Of Burden
- Angie
- Wild Horses
- Sweet Virginia
- Dead Flowers
- Shine A Light
- Like A Rolling Stone
- Connection
- Slipping Away
- The Worst
- Gimme Shelter
- All Down The Line
- Respectable
- Rip This Joint
- Street Fighting Man
DVD3: Olympia, Paris, 03/07/95
- Honky Tonk Women
- Tumbling Dice
- You Got Me Rockin’
- All Down The Line
- Shattered
- Beast Of Burden
- Let It Bleed
- Angie
- Wild Horses
- Down In The Bottom
- Shine A Light
- Like A Rolling Stone
- I Go Wild
- Miss you
- Connection
- Slipping Away
- Midnight Rambler
- Rip This Joint
- Start Me Up
- It’s Only Rock n’Roll
- Brown Sugar
- Jumpin’ Jack Flash
DVD4: Brixton Academy, London, 19/07/95
- Honky Tonk Women
- Tumbling Dice
- You Got Me Rockin’
- Live With Me
- Black Limousine
- Dead Flowers
- Sweet Virginia
- Faraway Eyes
- Love In Vain
- Down In The Bottom
- Shine A Light
- Like A Rolling Stone
- Monkey Man
- I Go Wild
- Miss You
- Connection
- Slipping Away
- Midnight Rambler
- Rip This Joint
- Start Me Up
- Brown Sugar
- Jumpin’ Jack Flash