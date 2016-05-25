The Rolling Stones tease Totally Stripped

The Rolling Stones have launched a short teaser video for Totally Stripped, the live package they’ll release on June 3.

It’s an extended version of 1995 unplugged set Stripped, which includes three live shows and a new edition of the Stripped documentary.

In the trailer, guitarist Keith Richards describes the Stones as “a club band that just got bigger gigs.”

Totally Stripped is available for pre-order now. The band take part in the Desert Trip festival in California in October, alongside Bob Dylan, Paul McCartney, Neil Young, Roger Waters and The Who.

The Rolling Stones: Totally Stripped contents

CD

Not Fade Away (Amsterdam 26/5/95)

Honky Tonk Women (Paris 3/7/95)

Dead Flowers (Amsterdam)

Faraway Eyes (London 19/7/95)

Shine A Light (Amsterdam)

I Go Wild (Paris)

Miss You (London)

Like A Rolling Stone (Amsterdam)

Brown Sugar (Paris)

Midnight Rambler (London)

Jumpin Jack Flash (Paris)

Gimme Shelter (Amsterdam)

Rip This Joint (Amsterdam)

Street Fighting Man (Amsterdam)

DVD1: Totally Stripped Documentary

DVD2: Paradiso, Amsterdam, 26/05/95

Not Fade Away

It’s All Over Now

Live With Me

Let It Bleed

The Spider And The Fly

Beast Of Burden

Angie

Wild Horses

Sweet Virginia

Dead Flowers

Shine A Light

Like A Rolling Stone

Connection

Slipping Away

The Worst

Gimme Shelter

All Down The Line

Respectable

Rip This Joint

Street Fighting Man

DVD3: Olympia, Paris, 03/07/95

Honky Tonk Women

Tumbling Dice

You Got Me Rockin’

All Down The Line

Shattered

Beast Of Burden

Let It Bleed

Angie

Wild Horses

Down In The Bottom

Shine A Light

Like A Rolling Stone

I Go Wild

Miss you

Connection

Slipping Away

Midnight Rambler

Rip This Joint

Start Me Up

It’s Only Rock n’Roll

Brown Sugar

Jumpin’ Jack Flash

DVD4: Brixton Academy, London, 19/07/95