The Rolling Stones announce star-studded virtual concert with Lady Gaga, Bruce Springsteen, The Black Keys and more

The Rolling Stones have announced a star-studded "immersive" virtual concert to celebrate the release of their of GRRR Live! album and concert video, recorded from one of the band's most legendary live performances.

The concert will take place on February 2 at 8PM GMT / 8PM Eastern / 8PM Pacific / 8PM AWST (February 3).

Originally recorded on the Stones' 50 & Counting Tour at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on December 15, 2012, the GRRR Live! concert featured a trove of celebrity collaborations including Lady Gaga (Gimme Shelter), The Black Keys (Who Do You Love?), Gary Clark Jr & John Mayer (Going Down), former Stone Mick Taylor (Midnight Rambler) and Bruce Springsteen (Tumbling Dice).

The memorable concert has not been available to view since it originally aired on pay-view ten years ago.

GRRR Live! will be available to watch on RollingStonesNewark.com via interactive video company Kiswe’s global live streaming technology.

Making up the setlist will be a number of classics including It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll (But I Like It), Honky Tonk Women, Start Me Up, Gimme Shelter, Sympathy For The Devil and (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction.

During the performance, fans will be also able to immerse themselves the experience by uploading short video selfies of themselves enjoying the show, which will then be viewed by thousands of other fans across the globe.

Tickets are available now via the Rolling Stones Newark website.

The GRRR Live! album, which was described in a statement released by the Rolling Stones as "the definitive live hits album from the band’s career", will be released on February 10 via Mercury Studios.

It'll be available to buy as a triple black vinyl set, with an indies-only version on white vinyl, and a red vinyl variant that's only available from the band's website. It's also released on 2CD, DVD + 2CD, BluRay+ 2CD. GRRR Live! is available to pre-order now.

View the tracklist below:

CD1

Get Off Of My Cloud

The Last Time

It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll (But I Like It)

Paint It Black

Gimme Shelter (with Lady Gaga)

Wild Horses

Going own (with John Mayer and Gary Clark Jr)

Dead Flowers

Who Do You Love? (with The Black Keys)|

Doom And Gloom

One More Shot

Miss You

Honky Tonk Women

Band Introductions

CD2

Before They Make Me Run

Happy

Midnight Rambler (with Mick Taylor)

Start Me Up

Tumbling Dice (with Bruce Springsteen)

Brown Sugar

Sympathy For the Devil

You Can’t Always Get What You Want

Jumpin’ Jack Flash

(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction

