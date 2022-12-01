The Rolling Stones launch "definitive live hits" album GRRR Live!

The Rolling Stones have announced the release of GRRR Live!, a star-studded live album recorded at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on December 15, 2012, during the band's 50 And Counting tour.

The recording, described in a statement released by the Rolling Stones as "the definitive live hits album from the band’s career," will be released on February 10 via Mercury Studios.

The show was originally broadcast as a pay-pay-view event billed "One More Shot" in partnership with World Wrestling Entertainment, and featured a number of special guests including Lady Gaga, John Mayer, The Black Keys, Bruce Springsteen and former Stone Mick Taylor.

The album will released as a triple black vinyl set, with an indies-only version on white vinyl, and a red vinyl variant that's only available from the babd's website. It's also released on 2CD, DVD + 2CD, BluRay+ 2CD. GRRR Live! is available to pre-order now (opens in new tab). Track listing below.

GRR Live! Tracklist

CD1

Get Off Of My Cloud

The Last Time

It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll (But I Like It)

Paint It Black

Gimme Shelter (with Lady Gaga)

Wild Horses

Going own (with John Mayer and Gary Clark Jr)

Dead Flowers

Who Do You Love? (with The Black Keys)|

Doom And Gloom

One More Shot

Miss You

Honky Tonk Women

Band Introductions

CD2

Before They Make Me Run

Happy

Midnight Rambler (with Mick Taylor)

Start Me Up

Tumbling Dice (with Bruce Springsteen)

Brown Sugar

Sympathy For the Devil

You Can’t Always Get What You Want

Jumpin’ Jack Flash

(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction