The Rolling Stones launch "definitive live hits" album GRRR Live!

The Rolling Stones have announced the release of GRRR Live!, a star-studded live album recorded at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on December 15, 2012, during the band's 50 And Counting tour.
The recording, described in a statement released by the Rolling Stones as "the definitive live hits album from the band’s career," will be released on February 10 via Mercury Studios.
The show was originally broadcast as a pay-pay-view event billed "One More Shot" in partnership with World Wrestling Entertainment, and featured a number of special guests including Lady Gaga, John Mayer, The Black Keys, Bruce Springsteen and former Stone Mick Taylor.
The album will released as a triple black vinyl set, with an indies-only version on white vinyl, and a red vinyl variant that's only available from the babd's website. It's also released on 2CD, DVD + 2CD, BluRay+ 2CD. GRRR Live! is available to pre-order now (opens in new tab). Track listing below.
GRR Live! Tracklist
CD1
Get Off Of My Cloud
The Last Time
It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll (But I Like It)
Paint It Black
Gimme Shelter (with Lady Gaga)
Wild Horses
Going own (with John Mayer and Gary Clark Jr)
Dead Flowers
Who Do You Love? (with The Black Keys)|
Doom And Gloom
One More Shot
Miss You
Honky Tonk Women
Band Introductions
CD2
Before They Make Me Run
Happy
Midnight Rambler (with Mick Taylor)
Start Me Up
Tumbling Dice (with Bruce Springsteen)
Brown Sugar
Sympathy For the Devil
You Can’t Always Get What You Want
Jumpin’ Jack Flash
(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction