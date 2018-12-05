The Rockin’ The Blues tour to return to Europe in 2019

After a successful launch in March 2018, Provogue/Mascot Label Group have announced the return of the Rockin’ The Blues tour in May-June 2019, with headliner Jonny Lang, Walter Trout and Kris Barras.

The climax of each night features all three acts coming together for a final jam.

The tour will call at Germany, France, Italy and The Netherlands before finishing up at The Forum in London on June 4th.

Mascot Label Group CEO Ed van Zijl commented: “The first edition of the RTB festival this year was a blast and, more importantly, it showed it has a future. As promised we have more shows and are visiting more countries. With the recent additions to our artist roster it looks like we are on the right path to deliver a travelling festival every year.”

The London, UK show will once again be compered by fellow Mascot artist Big Boy Bloater.

Here's a video of Walter Trout announcing the tour:

Full Tour Dates



Thu 23 May - Huxley’s, Berlin, GERMANY

Sat 25 May - Carlswerk Viktoria, Cologne, GERMANY

Sun 26 May - La Cigale, Paris, FRANCE

Tues 28 May - Fabrique, Milan, ITALY

Wed 29 May - Backstage Werk, Munich, GERMANY

Thu 30 May - Batschkapp, Frankfurt, GERMANY

Sat 1 Jun - 013, Tilburg, THE NETHERLANDS

Sun 2 Jun - Markthalle, Hamburg, GERMANY

Tues 4 Jun - The O2 Forum Kentish Town, London, UK