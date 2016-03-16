The Raven Age release Angel In Disgrace video

The Raven Age – featuring Iron Maiden leader Steve Harris’ son George on guitar – have released a video for their track Angel In Disgrace.

The seven-year-old band are currently on tour with Maiden and Anthrax in South America, with future world dates including an appearance at this year’s Download festival.

George Harris says: “This track has gained a lot of attention across the world – it’s nice to be able to illustrate the story behind the song.”

The Raven Age EP is on sale now. The band’s debut album is expected before the end of the year.