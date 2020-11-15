The Pretty Reckless launch absolutely epic new single 25

The Pretty Reckless have released the second song from their upcoming Death By Rock And Roll. 25 is the follow-up to the title track, which was released in June.

It's something of an epic, a genuine slow burner that builds from ominous beginnings towards towering chorus before taking something of a surprise detour around the three minute mark into baroque pop territory. It's Heart Shaped Box-era Nirvana channeling ELO. Then, boof! That chorus launches again.

"25 is an interesting song that came from a lot of different places," says singer Taylor Momsen. "It was the first song we recorded for the record in early 2019. I had just turned 25 when we wrote it. In a way, it's an autobiography and hopefully shows that this album really ventures out into new territory with the music."

Last month The Pretty Reckless paid tribute to one of Taylor Momsen's favourite bands, Soundgarden (Matt Cameron and Kim Thayil both appear on the upcoming album), with heartfelt cover of Loud Love.

"I've based my whole career and identity off of The Beatles and Soundgarden,” Momsen told Offstage With DWP. “They're two bands that I put next to each other, and I know that might sound crazy to some people. But they're so important. There's very few bands, I think, that needed to exist, and Soundgarden is one of those bands that there'd be a hole in the music world without their records."

The band also released a surprise 51-second single for Halloween, Broomsticks.

The Pretty Reckless will release Death By Rock And Roll on February 12 next year via Fearless Records. The band will also be performing at the 2021 Aftershock festival in California, which will be headlined by Metallica, My Chemical Romance and Limp Bizkit.

Death By Rock And Roll tracklist

1. Death By Rock And Roll

2. Only Love Can Save Me Now (featuring Matt Cameron and Kim Thayil)

3. And So It Went (featuring Tom Morello)

4. 25

5. My Bones

6. Got So High

7. Broomsticks

8. Witches Burn

9. Standing At The Wall

10. Turning Gold

11. Rock And Roll Heaven

12. Harley Darling